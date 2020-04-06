Anurag Srivastava is new MEA spokesperson

New Delhi: Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Anurag Srivastava took charge as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, replacing Raveesh Kumar who held the position for around three years.

A 1999-IFS batch, Srivastava was serving as India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union before returning to New Delhi. Earlier, he was ambassador to Ethiopia, head of the finance division of the ministry in New Delhi and chief of the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

Srivastava,”Time to pass the baton. After 33 months of an incredible opportunity to serve the nation, my best wishes to Anurag Srivastava as the next official spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs of India.”

“Grateful for the understanding and support of my family, friends and colleagues during this journey,” he tweeted. Though he is likely to be the ambassador to Croatia but there was no official confirmation about it on Monday.

