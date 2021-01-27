Anushka Shetty inaugurates ‘SHE’ shuttle bus services with Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: Bahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty along with top police officers of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Wednesday flagged off three ‘Dial 100’ Immediate Response Vehicles (IRV) and one ‘SHE’ shuttle bus at the ‘ShePahi’, the first annual conference 2021 of women police held at JRC Conventions in Film Nagar.

According to IPS Swati Lakra, DGP of Women Safety Wing, the dial 100 vehicles will have women police officers along with male police officers to respond to women 24×7 who dial the number 100 for help.

In the case of domestic violence, they will conduct counselling, warn the respondent or help women file FIR in the police station. The teams will work 24×7.

The ‘SHE’ shuttle bus is a free service for women working in the IT corridor. Apart from the driver, there will be a woman security guard on the bus to help the commuters. This bus has a GPS tracking system.

The ‘ShePahi’ conference focused upon the problems being faced by the women in the police force.