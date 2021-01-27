Anushka Shetty inaugurates ‘SHE’ shuttle bus services with Cyberabad police

The ‘ShePahi’ conference focused upon the problems being faced by the women in the police force

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 27th January 2021 8:27 pm IST
Anushka Shetty with IPS Swati Lakra

Hyderabad: Bahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty along with top police officers of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Wednesday flagged off three ‘Dial 100’ Immediate Response Vehicles (IRV) and one ‘SHE’ shuttle bus at the ‘ShePahi’, the first annual conference 2021 of women police held at JRC Conventions in Film Nagar.

According to IPS Swati Lakra, DGP of Women Safety Wing, the dial 100 vehicles will have women police officers along with male police officers to respond to women 24×7  who dial the number 100 for help.

In the case of domestic violence, they will conduct counselling, warn the respondent or help women file FIR in the police station. The teams will work 24×7.

READ:  Businessman Nasir Ali Khan appointed as honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad

The ‘SHE’ shuttle bus is a free service for women working in the IT corridor. Apart from the driver, there will be a woman security guard on the bus to help the commuters. This bus has a GPS tracking system.

The ‘ShePahi’ conference focused upon the problems being faced by the women in the police force.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 27th January 2021 8:27 pm IST
Back to top button