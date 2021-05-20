AP Budget session begins, guv says welfare delivery not impacted

Amaravati: The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly began here on Thursday. In his address, delivered in virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan, to members of both Houses, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expressed his sympathies for the victims of Covid.



Speaking on the state government’s efforts to tackle the challenges emerging with the second wave of Covid, he complimented Frontline Warriors for their dedication and services.



Noting that Covid has adversely affected economic growth, he said that the government has ensured that welfare scheme deliveries are maintained in these tough times also.



The budget session will see state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy present the Rs 2.30 lakh crore budget for 2021-22.

Opposition TDP boycotted the single-day budget session in protest against the “unilateral”, “undemocratic” and “illogical” decisions of the government.



