AP CID identifies 30 problematic loan apps, issues remedies

Amaravati, Dec 23 : In the light of some app-based lenders harassing a few debtors by deploying brutal recovery tactics, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police has identified 30 such problematic instant digital loan apps on Wednesday and listed out the guidelines on how to tame them.

The troublesome apps include QuickCash, Kissht, LoanCloud, InstaRupee Loan, Flash Rupee-Cash Loan, MasterMelon, Cashtrain, GetRupee, ePay Loan, Panda, iCredit, EasyLoan and RupeeClick. Others include OCash, Cashmap, Snapit, RapidRupee, ReadyCash, Loan Bazaar, Loanbro, Cash Post, Rupeego, Cash Port, RsRush Pro, Fortune Bag, Rupee Loan, Robocash, Cash TM, Udhaar Loan and Credit Free.

Acting on the directives from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CID formulated a slew of stringent standard operating procedures (SoPs) to crackdown on these digital lenders resorting to illegal collection methods.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the police to formulate stringent SoPs and take strict action against the guilty,” said a statement issued by the state police.

The CID listed out some possible harassment scenarios and what a victim should do at that point of time, clearly outlining the legal provisions offering relief.

In the event of a recovery agent misbehaving with a woman debtor, deploying tactics such as harassing, continuous calling, blackmailing and others, the CID advised such victims to approach the local police.

The police will apply IPC Sections 509, 354 (C), 354 (D) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act along with other legal provisions.

In case of unauthorised apps operating, Section 69 A of the IT Act will be applicable and the app has to be removed.

“If a loan giving app is found to be fake after repeated complaints from the consumers, it is to be removed from the Playstore by GooglePlay,” said an official.

In similar fashion, the police listed out eight possible scenarios and the applicable laws and legal provisions.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.