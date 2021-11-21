AP: CM orders ministers, MLAs to oversee flood relief works

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed the ministers in charge, ministers of the districts, and MLAs to be present in their respective districts and to oversee relief works to help people affected by the heavy rains and floods

The chief minister directed party leaders from the ruling YSR Congress Pasty (YSRCP) to conduct surveys of affected villages and ensure that immediate relief is provided to the people. He further asked the minister and MLAs to bring the issues to the notice of the authorities and work towards resolving them and stand by the flood victims till everything becomes normal.

Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered YSRCP leaders to coordinate with officials and complete sanitation and drainage works in towns as well. He also stressed providing medical aid to prevent the spread of infections in flood-prone areas, distribute rations to the victims, accurate assessments on the damage done, stated a press release from his office.

He further stressed on ensuring that farmers whose crops were damaged are also provided with seeds for re-cultivation. The AP also instructed MLAs of flood-affected areas not to attend assembly sessions and to instead monitor relief works.