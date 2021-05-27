AP converts RTC buses into COVID facilities for remote areas

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has converted Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses into treatment facilities for COVID patients who live in remote and inaccessible areas of the state.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday said that the RTC sleeper buses, equipped with oxygen cylinders, would be stationed in forest areas, which lack adequate medical and health infrastructure.

So far, these modified buses are being stationed at Buttayigudem, KR Puram and other places under the forest agency areas of the state.

The Minister said that ten modified sleeper buses are being equipped with oxygen beds.

Andhra Pradesh has been reporting Covid cases from rural and interior areas for the past many days.

On an average, the state has been clocking around 17,000 Covid cases per day, while nearly 100 persons are succumbing to the virus.