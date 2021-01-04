AP: Cop salutes his DSP daughter; photo winning hearts on internet

Tirupati: In a heartwarming incident, Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar saluted his daughter Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi who is currently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Guntur district on Sunday.

They were present at the duty meet in Tirupati, where Shyam Sundar went and greeted his daughter formally while people around looked with joy.

This highly emotional moment was shared by the Andhra Pradesh Police Department on Twitter. The tweet says with the picture, “Andhra Pradesh Police brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar is saluting his own daughter Jessie Prasanti who is the DSP with pride and respect.”

#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!



Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati.



A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021

“This is the first time that we met on duty. I wasn’t very comfortable with him saluting me, after all, he’s my father. I asked him not to salute me, but it happened. I also returned the salute,” Jessy Prasanthi told the New Minute.

Tirupati SP Ramesh Reddy was quoted by The Sakshi Post, saying, “We normally see such things in movies and now we got to witness it live. It is a matter of pride for us to see a father and daughter doing public service at the Tirupati Duty Meet. All the best, Prasanti.”