AP creates app to ensure reopening schools follow Covid norms

Amaravati, Nov 1 : As schools are poised to reopen in Andhra Pradesh from Monday, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the state government has created an app to monitor that all schools are adhering to the Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

Andhra Pradesh is reopening schools on alternate days for different classes to function only half a day from Monday, packing just 16 students in a classroom.

“A taskforce has been created with the collectors and other officials to monitor the situation and random tests would be conducted for the students on a regular basis,” said Suresh.

He said every effort would be made to maintain sanitation in the classes.

Talking about intermediate classes, Suresh said second year classes would begin from Monday and first year from November 16.

“A schedule has been prepared to complete the 2020-21 academic year by August. Only online admissions have been permitted to the 647 colleges and 5,83 lakh seats were allotted,” he said.

According to the minister, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) affiliation renewal for some colleges which failed to follow the standard procedures was denied.

He said renewal was rejected for nearly 611 colleges for violating the norms, out of which 200 were later given permission after they submitted an affidavit that they would abide by the norms.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.