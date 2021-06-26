AP: Delta+ variant affected person recovered

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Krishna Kali Srinivas confirmed on Friday that the first case of Covid-19s newest mutant, Delta Plus, was detected in the state in Tirupati, though there are no active cases of the variant in the southern state at present.

Speaking to reporters here, Srinivas said that the case was reported a few days ago, and the affected person has recovered after successful treatment.

The minister also clarified that the Covid variant has not transmitted to others from the affected patient.

The state government is vigilant about black fungus and Delta+ cases, he said after attending a Covid review meeting here.

At the meeting, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to remain alert till the Covid situation is fully brought under control.