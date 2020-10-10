AP EAMCET-2020 results released; 84.7% qualify in engineering

Sakina Fatima

Amaravati: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Saturday announced the AP EAMCET 2020 results. The education minister Adimulapu Suresh and other officials released the results.

This year, a total of 156,899 students appeared for the engineering stream and 75,830 students appeared for agriculture and pharmacy streams.

A total of 84.78 per cent of candidates qualified in the engineering course and 91.77 per cent qualified in the agriculture stream.

V Sainath of Vizag first rank in the engineering stream.

Gutti Chaitanya Sindhu of Tenali in Guntur first rank in medicine and agriculture stream. Lakshmi Sai Maruti of Tenali secured the second rank.