AP Gas leak: PM convenes meeting of NDMA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam following a gas leak incident, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The meet has been convened at 11.00 am, the PMO tweeted.
At least six people died and nearly 100 were hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.
Source: PTI
