AP Gas leak: PM convenes meeting of NDMA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam following a gas leak incident, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The meet has been convened at 11.00 am, the PMO tweeted.

In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM @narendramodi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2020

At least six people died and nearly 100 were hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.

Source: PTI

