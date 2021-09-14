AP government provides land for over 30 lakh women to construct houses

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has urged banks to provide loans worth Rs 35,000 for around 31 lakh women from low-income backgrounds to construct houses.

On Tuesday, the government of Andhra Pradesh announced the allotment of government plots to approximately 31 lakh women belonging to socially and economically backward families.

The government arrived at this decision as part of its initiative to uplift women from low-income backgrounds. The AP government has allotted plots to women, who were identified on the basis of their economic and social status most of whom are associated to Self HELP Groups (SHGs), as reported by The Indian Express.

The state finance minister, Buggana Rajendranath appealed the banks to provide loans worth Rs. 35,000 to the identified women for the construction of houses.

The state government said that it will also provide financial assistance for the construction of houses, also stating that construction of 10 Lakh houses is underway.

The initiative has been taken after the state government carried out a survey in all the 13 districts, to identify government land, to be provided to landless families. It is said that this move will also regulate the illegal slum settlements so that deserving families could legally construct their houses.

As per officials, 26,665 acres of land has been identified, which will be handed over to the beneficiaries. Out of the total land, approximately 20, 751 acres fall under the rural area while 5,903 acres falls under the urban areas.

The sites for the construction of houses are located in 17,000 layouts across the state. The government has planned to allocate Rs. 34,000 crore in order to ensure basic amenities and infrastructure in these layouts.

The government also plans to spend Rs. 4, 128 crores on drinking water, Rs. 22, 587 crores on sanitation, 4,986 crores on power supply, 627 crores on the internet, and 567 crores on other facilities for these colonies.