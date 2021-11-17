AP Governor flown to Hyderabad, admitted to AIG hospital

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan has been flown to Hyderabad and admitted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Gachibowli, following sudden illness this morning.

An RT PCR test was conducted as a precaution, as the Governor complained of cough and cold. As minor Covid symptoms were observed, the Governor was shifted to Hyderabad.

His condition is said to be serious. His wife Suprava Harichandan and son Prithvi Raj Harichandan accompanied him to Hyderabad in a special flight from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.

The reasons for his ill-health are not known. The hospital is expected to release the health bulletin shortly.

The 87-year-old Harichandan from Odisha had been a five-time MLA and worked as revenue minister in the BJP-Biju Janata Dal coalition government in the past. A lawyer by profession, he started off his political journey with Janata Dal and later, joined the BJP in 1996. Since then, he had been associated with the party. He was appointed as the Andhra Pradesh Governor in 2019.