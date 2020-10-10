AP Governor hails freedom fighter Viswanath Pasayat’s contribution

Amaravati, Oct 10 : Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday hailed the contribution of freedom fighter and legal luminary Viswanath Pasayat on his 108th birth anniversary.

“Even though Viswanath Pasayat hailed from a zamindar family, he fought for the weaker and underprivileged sections of the society by giving up his comforts for the love of the motherland,” said Harichandan, joining the celebrations virtually from the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

He said Pasayat was inspired by a call given by Mahatma Gandhi and also after seeing the sacrifices of the freedom fighters to play an active role in the revolt against the British.

The Governor said Pasayat will be remembered for defending the rights of the freedom fighters who were jailed back then by the colonial rulers.

“As the editor of ‘Adhunika’ newspaper, Pasayat highlighted the struggles for freedom and inspired people to join the movement,” he said.

Harichandan also praised Pasayat’s son and retired Supreme Court judge Arijit Pasayat as a worthy son to a worthy father.

Along with Harichandan, several other eminent personalities applauded Pasayat’s contribution in the celebrations held at Cuttack.

K. Parasaran, former Supreme Court advocate and also a former attorney general, delivered a memorial lecture on the topic ‘Constitutional morality and constitutional protection’.

He said over a period of time, the interpretation of Constitutional morality has become subjective in nature with different legal personalities offering differing opinions.

