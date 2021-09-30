AP govt denied caste certificate to Muslim Woman over MPP post: TDP state president

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh state president K. Atchannaidu today accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of denying the Mandal Parishad Panchayat (MPP) presidential post to a Muslim woman. He stated that the YSRCP “hijacked” the post which falls in the Mangalgiri Assembly constituency.

On Thursday, the TDP Ap president stated that his party had a majority in 10 out of 18 Mandal Parishad Territorial Council (MPTC) seats, which helped them secure the Duggirala MPP seat. He alleged that “the Tahsildar denied the caste certificate to TDP candidate Shaik Jabeen on flimsy grounds of an incomplete application”.

“Even the district collector hasn’t taken any action although he was aware of the incident,” Atchanaidu alleged, and added that YSRCP leaders “forced” the Duggirala Tahsildar to reject Jabeen’s application. Atchannaidu, in a media statement, demanded the district collector to consider the matter seriously and act according to the law, issuing a caste certificate to Jabeen.

Atchanaidu said that the candidate’s application for the caste certificate dated September 9, 2021, was pending with the Duggirala Tahsildar Office. He alleged that the issuance was delayed due to petty reasons like technical fault in computers or proper details not being provided by the candidate. “Jabeen belongs to the BC-E caste category,” he added.

The TDP state president also slammed the YSRCP and said, “The Duggirala incident once again exposed how the officials at all levels were dancing to the tunes of the ruling party leaders. Duggirala had a total of 18 MPTCs. TDP contested in 16 and left 2 seats for the Jana Sena as part of an understanding.”

However, Atchaniadu said, the YSRCP “snatched away two TDP candidates and one Jana Sena candidate”, after which the TDP got 9 MPTCs, Jana Sena 1 and YSRCP 8.

The TDP leader further alleged that YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was using “undue influence on officers” to create hurdles by making Jabeen’s candidature invalid for the MPP poll. “The YSRCP leaders had snatched away 3 MPTCs of rival parties but they could not get a majority to win Duggirala MPP,” he added.

Atchanaidu urged the AP Minorities Commission to intervene and ensure justice to the Minority woman candidate who got a chance to become the MPP president. “The Commission should inquire into the rejection of caste certificate to Jabeen and take stringent action against the erring officers. Ever since Jaganmohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, the Minorities had come under attack in multiple ways. The TDP would not keep silent and it would fight a relentless struggle against the atrocities and harassment by the YCP leaders against the weaker sections and minorities,” he added

The TDP leader alleged that the YSRCP leaders were putting a lot of pressure on the Jana Sena MPTC member and some others to somehow win the Duggirala MPP “However, their ulterior efforts went in vain. They tried to hold and win the election twice but the TDP and Jana Sena members foiled their efforts by causing lack of quorum by not attending the meeting. At least now, the District Collector should issue the caste certificate to Jabeen,” Atchanaidu demanded.