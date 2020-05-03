AP Govt to not allow general public

Amaravati: With an objective to contain the spread of corona virus, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to not allow the state residents, who have stranded in different states of the country. It has asked the residents to not come to the state to prevent the spread of the virus. The state government has made it clear that they would only allow migrant workers of the state stranded in other places of the country as per the orders of union government.

The chief minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy urged the people to not return to the state till the threat of Covid 19 pandemic was not disappeared. He said that the state government was making arrangements to keep the migrant workers who are returning to the state under home or hospital quarantine and added that it would be difficult for them to keep all the people in quarantine. The CM made these remarks after holding a high level review meeting on the issue with the officials of the state. Speaking on the occasion he said that the spirit being disabled by the people of the state in their battle against the coronavirus was worthy of praise. He urged them to extend cooperation with the state government by following its guidelines issued from time to time

