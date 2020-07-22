AP Guv directs reinstatement of Ramesh Kumar as SEC

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has directed the state government to reinstate Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner in accordance with the High Court order.

The Governor wrote a letter in this connection to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Tuesday night, based on a representation submitted by Ramesh Kumar on Monday.

Ramesh Kumar, a retired IAS officer, on Monday met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and requested that he be reinstated as the SEC in accordance with the judgment of the High Court.

The High Court had on May 29 struck down an Ordinance promulgated by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on April 10 curtailing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner from five to three years.

The Court also quashed a Government Order appointing retired judge V Kanagaraj as the new SEC, paving the way for the continuation of Ramesh Kumar in the post.

The state government challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court.

But, the Apex court did not provide any relief to the state government as a stay on the HC orders was refused three times.

In the meantime, Ramesh Kumar filed a contempt petition in the High Court against the state government for not reinstating him and the court on July 17 directed that he make a plea to the Governor in this regard.

Accordingly, Ramesh Kumar met the Governor and submitted a memorandum listing out the High Court orders and seeking his reinstatement as the SEC.

“After examining the representation, order in the contempt case and the High Court order in writ petition No.

8163, the Governor has been pleased to direct the government for taking necessary action as per the directions of the HC, dated May 29, 2020,” Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena said in a letter to Ramesh Kumar.

Source: PTI