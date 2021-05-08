AP logs 20,065 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 20,065 fresh cases of Covid-19, 19,272 recoveries and 96 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

Saturday’s toll was the highest after the 97 during the first wave on August 22 last year.

The latest health bulletin said the gross coronavirus positives touched 12,65,439 from 1.72 crore tests.

The total recoveries increased to 10,69,432 and toll to 8,615.

The state now has 1,87,392 active cases, it said.

As many as 1,01,571 tests were conducted in 24 hours which resulted in a positivity rate of 19.75 per cent, according to Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

“We have to wait for 3-4 days till we get the assessment of the impact of curfew–whether the cases continue to rise or dont rise that rapidly,” Singhal noted, referring to the fortnight-long curfew imposed on May 5 across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“If we look at the last three days data, it doesn’t look like there will be a drastic increase in cases.

We have to wait another 3-4 days till we get to some logical understanding,” the Principal Secretary added.

The bulletin said Visakhapatnam district registered the highest number of 2,525 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, followed by East Godavari 2,370 and Chittoor 2,269.

While nine other districts each reported new cases in the 1,000-1,800 range, Vizianagaram added only 650 in a day.

West Godavari district had 14 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Visakhapatnam 12, Anantapuramu and Guntur ten each in a day.

East Godavari and Vizianagaram reported nine fresh deaths each, Kurnool and SPS Nellore seven each, Chittoor six, Kadapa five, Krishna four and Srikakulam three in 24 hours.