AP: Lokesh questions ‘Taliban links’ of YSRCP govt on drug menace

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday slammed Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of turning AP into a “den of drug smuggling”. The TDP leader alleged that Reddy is working “hand in glove with international mafia” who are involved in smuggling heroin and other drugs.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy began his mafia activities with liquor and sand to rob the people of their sweat and blood. Now, he had turned the whole AP into a hub of ‘heroin smuggling and drug abuse”, said Lokesh while taking a dig at the ruling YSR .

In a media statement on Sunday, Lokesh expressed concerns regarding investigation agencies pointing figures at the state with regard to around 3,000 kilograms of heroin worth Rs. 21,000 crore that was uncovered earlier this month at Gujarat’s Mundra port. AP’s name was involved as a couple who are being investigated had a firm that is registered in Vijayawada. However, AP director general of police Gautam Sawang on September 23 said that AP has no link to the case.

However, the TDP has been attacking the ruling YSRCP on the issue. “What was once a destination for investments and industries had now turned into a haven for gangsters, criminals and smugglers. The current untoward happenings were destroying all present and future opportunities of the young generation in the state,” Lokesh added.

The TDP leader even cast aspersions over Sawang “not performing his duty sincerely”, and alleged officers of covering the up the drug menace in the state just to “please political bosses”. Lokesh blamed the Andhra Pradesh police of also “dancing to the tunes” of the ruling YSRCP.

Lokesh also urged Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop all “malpractices” and to take the drug mafia to task. Emphasizing on the drugs menace in the state, he said “It is the duty of the YSRCP regime to save the AP State from further loss of respect in the wake of seizure of heroin.”

The TDP leader also alleged that there were reports of YSRCP leader Udaya Bhanu’s son Prasanth being the head of a gang involved In transportation of 60 Kg of Ganja brought from Afghanistan. He further alleged that a gang from Bihar has been propped up to cover the issue.