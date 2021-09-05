AP: Lokesh seeks compensation for teachers’ who died of COVID-19

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday urged Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy to announce compensation for the suffering families for teachers who passed away battling the COVID-19 virus.

The TDP general secretary extended his Teachers’ Day greetings on the occasion of birthday celebrations of former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

“The teachers’ impact in the molding lives and careers of the young generations would be significant and long-lasting. All possible help should be provided to such teachers during a pandemic crisis like the present one,” the MLC added.

In the press statement on Sunday, Nara Lokesh recalled that many private teachers suffered from loss of incomes and jobs during the Covid lockdown. He highlighted that some teachers were even forced to work as coolies.

The present Jagan Mohan Reddy administration had not extended any support for their families, as many other States had given special packages to the affected sections of society but not the Andhra Pradesh government, alleged MLC Nara Lokesh.

Furthermore, he remarked that injustice was done to the teachers and young teacher aspirants since the YSRCP came to power.

“The chief minister promised to take up mega DSC in the first year of his regime but he fell silent on this ever since he won the elections,” the TDP leader stated. He further added that there were instances of young aspirants who took their own lives after their dreams of becoming Government teachers got shattered.

Mr. Nara Lokesh remarked in his statement that the AP government had “no respect” for the profession of teachers.

“At least, financial assistance should be given to save the families of the deceased teachers from the hunger pangs,” the TDP leader said. He added that the affected families would face greater suffering if the elected Government would turn totally indifferent to their problems.