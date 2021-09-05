AP: Man held for sexually assaulting daughter,another minor girl

East Godavari: The Andhra Pradesh police has booked a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, including his own daughter under Yeleswaram police limits in East Godavari district.

According to S Murali Mohan, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Disha women’s Police, the case came to light on Thursday, after the 14-year-old girl, who was a close relative of the accused complained of stomach ache.

“Yeleswaram police station has received a report on the night of September 2 that a 14-year-old girl was raped by a close relative in a village in Yeleswaram Mandal. The accused is a ragpicker and picks up waste papers, plastic bottles and scrap and sells them. He used to take this girl and his own daughter along with him on the job. Recently this 14-year-old girl complained of a stomach ache. When asked, she revealed that the accused had raped her two times,” said the DSP.

He informed that the minor did not come forward earlier because she was threatened by the accused. However, the family registered a case after they come to know of the matter.

The DSP further informed that during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused has also sexually assaulted his own 8-year-old daughter on multiple occasions.

“During the investigation, the accused’s own daughter gained some courage and told the elders in the family that her father had raped her too. They reported the matter to the police. As the place of crime in both cases was different, the police have registered separate cases under the POSCO act,” said Mohan.