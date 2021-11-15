AP: Naidu accuses YSRCP of election fraud in civic polls

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday lauded the people for allegedly coming out and ‘revolting’ against the use of bogus voters and other election offences of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders in the polling for civic bodies.

Speaking at a press conference at Amaravati, Naidu accused the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party men of committing midnight murder of democracy by getting the TDP polling agents and leaders arrested by the unprincipled police. “This happened during late-night hours prior to the polling day. Alarmingly, the police did not file a single case though the ruling party brought bogus voters from other districts and states in the current polls to municipal bodies,” he stated.

Furthermore, the TDP chief added that the people of Kuppam put up strong resistance by coming out in large numbers to oppose the election excesses of the YSRCP leaders. “They had caught hundreds of bogus voters and handed them over to the authorities. It was a black spot to democracy that the police did not act against bogus voters but resorted to lathi-charge on the people who came to stop impersonators,” Naidu reiterated.

Moreover, the former AP CM said that Jagan Reddy was under the delusion that he could use money and muscle power to sabotage elections in order to subvert the public mandate. However, he added that Monday’s poll revealed how the people in the streets began revolting against the lawless Government.

“In Tirupati by-poll, not many people tried to oppose the ruling party excesses. However, the present civic body polls changed the whole election dynamics in the State,” he remarked.

The TDP chief referred to how the Kuppam people nabbed the bogus voters and passed on information to the election officials. The YSRCP, as claimed by Naidu brought and put up these impersonators at Vijaya Vani school, KUDA office, GVK Kalyana Mandapam, Soma Rama Reddy farm house and other places in Kuppam.

However, the police did not take any action and they started playing high drama in order to favour the YSRCP candidates, Naidu alleged.