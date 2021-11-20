AP: Naidu calls upon TDP activists to take part in flood relief

Hyderabad: TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called upon his party cadre and activists to take part in flood relief activities across various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

In a teleconference with party leaders of the affected areas in the state, the TDP chief said that he would soon visit the flood-hit areas. “There is a necessity of providing food and medicines to the flood victims. Milk and biscuits should be provided to the children. The NTR Trust, TDP and iTDP have already begun food and medical supply in many places.” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu asserted that his party will always be at the forefront of providing relief to the victims of floods and other natural calamities. “Activists of the party were already taking part in relief activities in the affected places of the latest floods. The TDP has launched flood relief activities well before the YSRCP-led government,” he added.

The TDP chief called upon the party leaders to coordinate with the NTR Trust and undertake visits to the affected places as early as possible.