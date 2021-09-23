AP: Naidu writes to DGP, says YSRCP members attacked TDP workers

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister and current Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote to the director-general of police highlighting alleging that violence was perpetrated by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers against TDP workers. Naidu also alleged police inaction.

The leader of opposition in AP alleged that YSRCP perpetrated violence in the name of Ganesh immersion and attacked TDP sympathizers and filing false cases on the victims of the attacks. He stated it to be a case of victims being victimized and deterioration of law and order in the state. “Ever since the YSRCP government assumed power there has been a consistent deterioration of law and order in the state of AP,” Naidu stated.

Adding to this, in a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang, Naidu wrote that the inaction by a section of police at the behest of the ruling YSRCP leaders is “encouraging” the alleged culprits to further perpetuate violent crimes. “As a part of these violent attacks, the ruling YSRCP henchmen are targeting the sympathizers, cadre, and leaders of TDP as part of vendetta politics initiated by the YSRCP,” he elaborated.

The former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh in his letter to the DGP stated that “violent atrocities and attacks” by ruling YSRCP members mutated to the level of using religious festivals and processions to attack TDP sympathizers and others.

He pointed out the attacks that took place earlier this week September 20 where henchmen took procession of Ganesh idol for immersion. “YSRCP henchmen masquerading as Ganesh procession with loud music, drums and dance attacked the house of Battina Sarada, former Zilla Parishad territorial constituency (ZPTC) member of TDP,” Maidu highlighted in the letter.

Naidu claimed that at 10:30 PM, on Monday YSRCP’s procession for the immersion of Ganesh idol reached Ms. Battina Sarada’s residence with loud music, drums, and dance, and, they were flashing YSRCP flags and teasing TDP sympathizers.

At 10:35 PM, Naidu alleged that YSRCP goons throw chilli powder on TDP sympathisers. At 10:45 the YSRCP workers allegedly hurled stones on TDP sympathisers and five minutes later the sub-inspector along with another policeman ran inside Sarada’s house and locked themselves for safety.

The TDP president further alleged that at 10:55 the miscreants set the house of Sarada on fire. Subsequently, at 11:30 PM, they attacked two-wheelers and set them on fire and the DSP with additional police finally arrived at 12:05 AM, Naidu claimed.