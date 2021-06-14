AP: Narasapuram Dalits demand absentee MP’s arrest

Palakoderu: A group of Dalits who claimed to have voted for Narasapuram MP K. Raghurama Krishna Raju lodged a complaint with the police in Andhra Pradesh to arrest him for failing to fulfill the promises he made during elections. Dalits say the MP is always absent.

“They (Dalits) complained against Raju for not fulfilling the election promises. The plaintiffs said, Raju promised Garagaparru villagers that he would solve their problems but never visited the village again,” a police official told IANS on Monday.

Incidentally, the Dalits from Narasapuram constituency demanded on Sunday that Raju be booked under sedition and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

However, the official said this matter has been referred to senior police officials for guidance as well as legal opinion for the next course of action.

For the past several months, Raju has been mostly dividing his time between Hyderabad and Delhi, including regularly featuring in the media to attack the state government from within.

Meanwhile, the rebel MP, out on bail for allegedly attempting to cause disaffection towards the government and aiming to cause rifts between communities, has started a massive war against Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

The Narasapuram MP is writing one letter a day to Reddy on election promises, alleging that they were not fulfilled.

On Monday, he wrote a letter about Agrigold depositors, Sunday on job notification calendar, Saturday on YSR Pellikanuka and Shadi Mubarak and others.

“The much publicized schemes of YSR Pellikanuka and Shadi Mubarak, which were renamed from Kalayana Lakshmi and Dulhan respectively of previous dispensation have met total neglect of our government,” he claimed.

In a major volte-face, unlike in Raju’s earlier videos in which he would abuse Reddy using his caste and other derogatory references, the MP kept his tone and tenor in the letter respectful and dignified, including addressing the CM as ‘dear sir’.