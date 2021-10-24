Newlywed woman dies after car submerges in stagnant rain water in AP

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman died after the car in which she was travelling submerged in stagnant rain water in Tirupati on Friday.

Due to heavy rainfall, several roads in Tirupati had submerged in water and the driver of the car did not realise the depth of the stagnant water drove into it.

According to police, seven family members from Raichur, Karnataka including the new bride were travelling to Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati when the mishap occurred under a bridge near West Church.

SV University police managed to rescue six members including a child but the newlywen woman, Sandhya died on spot.

The rescued toddler has been shifted to a government hospital for treatment. The Tirupati Police has registered a case and launched an inquiry.