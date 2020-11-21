AP records 1160 new coronavirus cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,160 new

coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 8,61,092 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The overall Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 9 per cent and so far 95.43 lakh sample tests have been conducted.

The latest bulletin said 1,765 patients had recovered and another seven succumbed.

The active cases fell below the 15,000 mark to 14,770 with overall recoveries crossing 8,39,395 and deaths 6,927, it said.

The five current hotspot districts East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Guntur reported less than 200 fresh cases each while the balance eight added less than 100 each in 24 hours.

East Godavari district still has the highest number of 4,640 active Covid-19 cases after 1,16,219 recoveries and 631 deaths.

Five districts have between 1,000 and 2,000 active cases, two between 500 and 1,000 and five have less than 500 active cases each.

In 24 hours Chittoor reported two fresh fatalities and five districts one each, according to the bulletin.

