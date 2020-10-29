AP reports 2,905 COVID-19 cases, tests single-day record of 88,778 samples

Amaravati: A new record high of 88,778 samples were tested in a single day for the coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh but only 2,905 of them turned positive, in what is seen as a clear indication of the continuing decline in the spread of the infection.

The latest bulletin said a total of 78,62,459 tests had been done in the state so far, which revealed an overall infection positivity rate of 10.40 per cent, after 8,17,679 cases were confirmed.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, as many as 3,243 patients had recovered from the disease, taking the total to 7,84,752.

Another 16 patients succumbed, the lowest in a day in many months, as the overall toll mounted to 6,659, the bulletin said.

The active cases slumped to 26,268.

West Godavari district added 494, East Godavari 414, Krishna 361 and Guntur 359 fresh cases.

Kurnool reported the lowest 25, Vizianagaram 70, Srikakulam 90 and SPS Nellore 96 new cases. Four districts SPS Nellore, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Kurnool now have less than 1,000 active cases each.

