AP reports 813 new cases, corona tally reaches 13,891

Amaravati: In a slight relief, Andhra Pradesh saw a small dip in its COVID-19 tally on Monday morning. Compared to the Sunday count of 813 positive cases, the state nodal officer reported that 793 samples tested positive during tests conducted in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m., Monday. The overall tally of corona cases in the state reached 13,891.

While Sunday’s tally is the highest single-day count of covid cases reported so far, the previous single-day high of 796 was reported a day earlier. Monday also saw a record 30,216 samples tested for the virus. Till date, the state has conducted tests on 8,72,076 samples.

Andhra Pradesh ranks behind Maharashtra with 9,26,934 tests, and Tamil Nadu, which leads with 11,10,402 tests conducted till date. On Monday, 302 persons were declared cured and discharged from hospitals. The tally of cured persons now numbers 6,232 while 7,479 persons are currently being treated at different hospitals in the state.

The death toll on Monday dipped marginally, with 11 persons reported dead. The state’s death toll now stands at 180. On Monday, Kurnool reported the maximum of five deaths, followed by two each from Krishna and Nellore districts, and one each from Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

As in the preceding 24 hours, on Monday too, 12 of the 13 districts reported fresh cases. On Monday, West Godavari reported the highest tally of 113 cases followed by Guntur with 98, and Anantapur with 96 cases. Other districts that reported high incidence of covid cases include Kurnool with 86 cases, and East Godavari with 72 cases. As on Sunday, Srikakulam district was the only district that did not report any new cases during the past 24 hours.

Monday saw a surge in covid cases detected among the people returning from other states. Compared to 50 cases on Sunday, as many as 81 new cases were detected in this category on Monday. The bulk of 40 positive cases was detected among the Maharashtra returnees. Similarly, 21 of the covid positive samples belonged to the returnees from Telangana, and 15 cases are from Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, two cases from Karnataka, and one case each from Odisha and Delhi were also reported in the past 24 hours.

By Monday, 1,946 persons have been tested positive for covid among the persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in the returnees is 798, while 1,148 persons have been cured till date.

On a positive note, only six new cases were reported from the overseas returnees. While four were detected among the returnees from Kuwait, one each from Qatar and Saudi Arabia were also reported on Monday. The cumulative tally of covid patients in foreign returnees category has climbed to 391, while 97 persons have been discharged after getting cured.

Source: IANS