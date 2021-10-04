AP: TDP clams ruling YSRCP over house arrest of its leaders

Amravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) slammed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly putting its leaders house arrest and also for non-issuance of a caste certificate to one of its Mandal Parishad Panchayat (MPP) candidate for local body polls held recently.

The main opposition party stated that “needless” roadblocks are being created to prevent its MPP candidate Shaik Jabeen from obtaining a caste certificate, which would allow her to contest the Mandal Parishad Panchayat elections.

The Duggirala Tahsildar made “fragile excuses of computers not functioning properly”, causing a delay in the issuance of the certificate, said the TDP.

“TDP candidate Shaik Jabeen applied for the caste certificate on September 20 itself, but the Duggirala MRO office was not issuing it on petty grounds. Even the Guntur District Collector did not respond positively in accordance with the laws even though the opposition leaders made several complaints.” said a press release from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

There were various documents to prove that Shaik Jabeen belonged to the BC-E caste as per official records, the opposition party said. It further claimed that even Jabeen’s daughter’s educational records from the government school mention this clearly. The TDP alleged that AP government authorities at all levels are working just to “please the ruling YSRCP leaders”.

Speaking about the issue, TDP spokesperson Syed Rafi said “The police had detained me at my house today. Was it a justifiable ground to place the opposition leaders under house arrest?” he asked. It was on September 30 that TDP leaders wanted to protest at the chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Tadepalli residence.

“How TDP leaders could be placed under house arrest just for trying to make formal complaints during a government program?” asked Rafi. The TDP has also approached the Andhra Pradesh high court to appeal against the non-issuance of a caste certificate to Shaik Jabeen, he added.

The opposition party maintained that it secured 9 out of 18 Mandal Parishad Territorial Councils, and has the support of 1 MPTC from the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party. The total strength of TDP MPTCs is now 10 against a total of 18 in Duggirala MPP seat, the TDP stated.