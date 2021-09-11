AP: TDP criticises YSRC govt over land grabbing case in Kadapa

Hyderabad: A Muslim man from Kadapa district allegedly was a victim of property encroachment while he was detained by the police. The circle inspector had allegedly threatened to “encounter him” if he had opened his mouth.

The Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu discussed the issue at a press conference on Saturday. Former Andhra Pradesh (AP) CM Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at the YSR Congress government and accused the administration of harbouring a vendetta against Muslims.

The Telugu Desam Party president said that there were ‘alarming reports’ of how a relative of AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy grabbed the lands of a Muslim named Akbar Bhasha in the Kadapa district. Naidu alleged that the relative, Tirupal Reddy is reported to have encroached on the minority family’s lands at Mydukur in the Chief Minister’s own district.

In the press statement, the TDP chief condemned the manner in which some police officers were ignoring their khaki duty and ironically involve themselves in civil settlements.

He alleged that it was atrocious that a circle inspector (C.I) had threatened and forced Akbar Bhasha to sit in the police station, and while he was detained, the land grabbers sowed saplings and started cultivation illegally in Akbar’s lands.

Naidu then alleged that the CI then threatened to encounter Akbar and questioned “who would rescue the common man when the police were resorting to threats instead of providing justice as per the law?”

The videos of Akbar basha’s family talking about committing suicide if the chief minister did not do justice to them were shared by Mr Naidu.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh asked how the Chief Minister would be able to protect the rights of people in the rest of the State when the situation was so dire.

“The minority victims alleged that CI Konda Reddy threatened to encounter him if he talked about the land grab. Why was the Chief Minister silent on this issue?” Lokesh questioned.

Lokesh added that the deteriorating law and order situation was exposed, now that Akbar Bhasha had decided to commit suicide along with his wife and two daughters. “Why had the Jagan Reddy regime been treating the Muslim minority people with vengeance?” Lokesh questioned.

He further shared an incident from the past when all the four members of Abdul Salaam family committed suicide unable to bear police harassment at Nandyal. Salaam and his wife along with their two children committed suicide by falling under a speeding train.

Mr. Nara Lokesh appealed to the ruling party leaders and the police not to make the matters worse and not to become responsible for the wholesale suicide of another Muslim family.

“Justice should be ensured to Akbar Bhasha. He should be given protection from the land grabbers.” He appealed.