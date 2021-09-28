AP: TDP demands clarification from CM Jagan over alleged drug smuggling

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party leader Varla Ramaiah today challenged Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to publically clarify the role of Ashi trading company with regards to smuggling of drugs worth thousands of crores.

On Tuesday, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah called out the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over alleged drug smuggling in Andhra Pradesh (AP).

In a statement to the media, the TDP leader said, “It is high time for the Chief Minister to give his response on the reported import of Rs. 1.75 Lakh Crore worth heroin by Vijayawada-based Aashi Trading Company in June this year. The company’s role in drug smuggling came to light after the seizure of 3 tons of heroin worth Rs. 21,000 Crore at the same Mundra port recently.”

Ramaiah doubted the involvement of government officials in drug smuggling. He alleged, “Zulfi Ravdjee, who was appointed AP Government’s Special Representative to the Middle East countries. He was stated to be a close associate of YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy. Was it not a fact that Zulfi Ravdjee was taking care of the CM’s money laundering and other unlawful activities? “

Speaking to the media, the TDP leader alleged that drugs worth lakhs and crores are being smuggled from Afghanistan in the name of Ashi Trading Company’s Durga Purna Vaisali Govindarajulu, who stays in an area at the heart of Vijayawada.

“There are widespread concerns over the increasing availability of drugs in the State. The young generation was getting spoiled and they were losing their golden future. Even then, CM Jagan Reddy was not coming forward to take up the responsibility to initiate damage control measures. Fingers of suspicion were being pointed towards the ruling YSRCP,” Ramaiah stated.

The TDP leader demanded an inquiry regarding the links between Machavaram Sudhakar, an employee of Aashi Company, and Ali Shah a resident of Kakinada, alleging that there were links between Shah and YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy. He further alleged the Dwarampudi family of being involved in illegal activities for which they controlled the Kakinada Port.