AP: TDP demands progress of Polavaram, other irrigation projects

Hyderabad: TDP former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Thursday demanded a white paper from the YSR congress government on the progress of works and amount of funds spent on Polavaram and other irrigation projects in the past 30 months in the state.

Devineni Uma deplored the ‘abusive language’ used by the YSRCP MLAs when the opposition TDP leaders were questioning the government failures in completing the projects. The chief minister should explain why he was not able to meet and ask Prime Minister Modi for funds to complete Polavaram.

Addressing a press conference at Amaravati, the TDP leader questioned whether the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MPs are not able to demand central funds because there are CBI and ED cases against him and his party leaders. “It is regrettable that the government was not able to get the centre’s approval for the design of the Polavaram lifeline irrigation project,” he remarked.

Devineni Uma then attacked CM Jagan saying that he was so inefficient and that lead to his inability in saving the lives of people from floods even from his own district of Kadapa. “When the people lost their livelihoods in the cyclone, the chief minister was enjoying himself and playing PubG video games in his Tadepalli residence,” he alleged.

The TDP leader said that the Andhra Pradesh government received Rs 4,000 crores for the works already completed during the ‘Chandrababu Naidu’ regime. “The CM has been hiding these details from the public. The TDP regime completed 71 percent of the Polavaram works. But the Jagan regime is not able to tell the people how much work it has completed till now,” he said.

Devineni Uma then said that the YSRCP Government could not pay Rs. 2,000 assistance that it promised to the Polavaram evacuees who were badly hit in the floods. “The state became debt-ridden without any funds as of now. With his reverse plans, the chief minister has not only crushed the projects but the entire state,” he added.

The TDP leader asserted that all the deaths in the recent floods should be seen as ‘government murders’. “The mismanagement of the Pincha, Annamayya and other projects caused the huge loss of life and property. The TDP regime would make all those responsible for the massive destruction accountable after it came to power,” he said.