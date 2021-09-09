AP: TDP gen sec detained while going to meet family of murder victim

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh along with other party leaders was detained on Thursday by the Guntur Police while they attempted to meet the family of Kota Anusha, who was murdered in February by her stalker.

Anusha, a second-year degree college student at Krishnaveni Degree and PG College in Narasaraopet Andhra Pradesh (A.P) was murdered on February, 24, by her stalker, Vishnuvardhan. The incident provoked protests in town by students who demanded strict action against the accused. The accused surrendered to the police and confessed his crime, reported the New Indian Express.

Lokesh was taken to the police station after being detained by the Prattipadu police while traveling with a convoy of followers to meet the family of Anusha. The TDP leader had no police permission to visit Guntur on Thursday, stated Guntur Superintendent of Police Vishnu Gunni. He added that the visit by Lokesh was politically motivated.

The police also detained TDP leader Dr. Kodela Sivaram at his office in Sattenapalli on Wednesday. The YSR Congress government had promised Anusha’s family Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and support in the form of government jobs, however, TDP leaders allege that the government has failed to fulfill the promise.

Gopireddy lashes out at Lokesh

YSRCP MLA, Dr. Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy lashed out at Nara Lokesh for indulging in “cheap politics” over the death of the student in Narsaraopeta. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the MLA said that the state government has responded swiftly after the incident and arrested the accused within four hours, and filed a charge sheet within seven days.

The compensation has been handed over to the family within two days, stated Gopireddy adding that the court proceedings will start on September 21, the YSRCP MLA added. Furthermore, he flayed Lokesh for coming to visit the family of the victim after seven months of the incident and said that it was only for his political mileage.