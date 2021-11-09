AP: TDP holds state-wide protest at petrol bunks over fuel prices

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadre on Tuesday organised a state-wide one-hour horn protest at petrol bunks in response to the call given by the party National President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP activists held banners and placards and raised slogans, criticising the Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government for not reducing the petrol and diesel rates in the state. The protesters kept sounding the horns of their bikes to register their discontent at the high prices of fuels.

“The chief minister was not doing anything to provide relief to the common public from rising prices of essential commodities,” the party stated in a press release.

The TDP leaders accompanied by their followers arrived at the petrol bunks and staged protests between 12 noon and 1 pm. They demanded that CM Jagan take steps to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuels without trying to mislead and cheat the general public in the state.

“All people knew how the AP Government was collecting over Rs 5 to Rs 7 per liter in excess on fuels when compared to other States,” the party claimed.

The Telugu Desam Party’s leaders held protests at Dharna Chowk, Bhavanipuram, Benz Circle and other places in Vijayawada city.

Former minister Kollu Ravindra, party state general secretary Panchumarty Anuradha, former mayor Gadde Anuradha and others participated. They asserted that their party would continue its agitation till the Government would give up its adamant attitude on fuel prices.