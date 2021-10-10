AP: TDP leader calls out government over a crackdown on opposition

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Mantena Satyanarayana Raju on Sunday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh government for serving a notice to TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra and urging the YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) to provide job opportunities for the youth instead.

The TDP leader was of the view that the ruling YSRCP was misusing its powers to cover up its failures which have been exposed due to the seizure of drugs at the Mundra port last month. He demanded an explanation from the government as to why had the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had come to Vijayawada recently.

Satyanarayan Raju further demanded an explanation regarding the links between the AP government and Afghanistan, asking” Why had the NIA arrived in Vijayawada if the government had no links with Taliban drug mafia?” Taking a dig at AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he remarked that, “He (Jagan) was misusing the police to harass those who protested his regime’s failures. In a statement here, the TDP MLC said that Andhra Pradesh has ranked first in giving police notices to harass the opposition TDP leaders.”

Raju went on to say that, “The chief minister has miserably failed to create job opportunities for the jobless youth” adding further that, “the YSRCP has ensured that AP would stand in the last position as far as employment generation was concerned. The aspiring youth, women, and all sections of society were betrayed and left in a state of shock and dismay at the non-stop destruction of the YSRCP rule.”

Speaking at a press conference, Raju reiterated that the opposition leaders were only demanding stringent steps to be taken to nab the drug mafia, which could save the lives of youth in the state. He expressed his concerns regarding the present situation in the state, saying ” the government was busy serving notices to TDP leaders instead of nabbing the drug mafia”. said a press release.

Satyanarayana Raju stated that the “people were raising doubts on the involvement of AP drug mafia in the heroin seized at Mundra port in Gujarat. Ex MLA Dhulipalla Narendra and other TDP leaders had just expressed similar doubts. But the police gave notices to Narendra without checking facts.”

He then asked the government as to why the police refrained from giving notices to Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for linking Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh with drug mafia and argued that it was clear that the oppressive Police Raj was continuing in the State.