AP: TDP leader slams DGP for ‘politically motivated’ notices to Naidu

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram on Wednesday slammed the Andhra Pradesh (AP) director general of police (DGP) for allegedly giving ‘politically motivated’ notices to former CM Chandrababu Naidu and other opposition leaders including Nara Lokesh. instead of rescuing the state from the drug mafia.

Pattabhi Ram asserted that there was no question of apology to the DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang. On a contrary, he said that the TDP would further step up its agitation to rescue the state and its youth from the ganja, heroin and other drug smuggling gangs. “It was unfortunate that the DGP was still trying to protect the interests of criminals and gangsters without any concern for the people,” he alleged.

Addressing the media in Amaravati on Wednesday, the TDP leader claimed that the DGP had lost his respect in the eyes of the public on the day when he appeared before the courts several times for failing to uphold law and order.

“At one time, the court has even made the state police boss read out Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. The DGP should explain what probe he ordered on the tainted Aashi Trading Company though it paid GST returns in Vijaywada,” he added.

Furthermore, Pattabhi pointed out that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued press releases about its raids on the drug mafia in Vijayawada, Coimbatore and several other places. He added that the NIA has said it has found and seized incriminating documents and articles during its searches and said that this was totally contrary to what the Vijaywada police commissioner said.

“The police and blue media gave a clean chit to the AP government,” he said.