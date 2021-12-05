AP: TDP MLA slams YSRCP government over attack on Maha Padayatra

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday lauded the determination and resolve of the Amaravati farmers for continuing their Maha Padayatra despite the non-stop hurdles being created by the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Swamy was of the view that the government was trying out different tactics to deal with the resilient farmers in Amravati. He went on to say that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his MLAs would not be able to halt the Padyatra from Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam until they continue to be unjust towards the 29,000 farmers who sacrificed their 34,000 acres for Amravati.

He condemned the manner in which the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime was using the police to suppress the Amaravati agitation. Swamy further condemned the attack by Venkatagiri CI (Circle Inspector), Naga Malleswara Rao on Amaravati Parirakshana joint Action Committee Member(JAC) member Shiva was highly condemnable. The police officials would face legal consequences if they blindly targetted the Amaravati activists to please their political bosses.

The TDP MLA was positive regarding the Maha Padayatra being carried out from Amaravati to Tirupati, stating that all sections of people were rolling out a red carpet welcome to the participants. The padayatra was aimed at seeking the blessings of Lord Balaji for the continuation of Amaravati as the one and only Capital City for all the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release, Swamy stated that from the aged people to women to students, all were coming to express their solidarity to Maha Padayatra. He went on to say, “chief minister Jagan Reddy had become green with envy and jealousy at the rising support to Amaravati farmers. Instead of correcting his mistakes, the chief minister was becoming more adamant and arrogant.”

The MLA remarked, “farmers were duly following the instructions of the court with regard to their Maha Padayatra. But, the police were not doing their lawful duty but they were only carrying out the ill-intentioned orders of the CM and his MLAs.”

He was of the view that the police and the government would be held responsible if Shiva’s health deteriorated. Jagan Reddy might hatch any number of conspiracies sitting in his Tadepalli palace but he would not be able to stop the Amaravati farmers’ Padayatra.