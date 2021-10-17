AP: TDP state president accuses YSRCP of castism

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchannaidu on Sunday condemned the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders’ attack on Dalits at Maddalakatta village in Peddaraveedi Mandal of Prakasam district.

Atchanaidu claimed that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been targeting Dalits since coming to power. He further alleged that the ruling party leaders have become a serious threat to Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, he was of the view, “The ongoing attacks were being launched in retaliation to the Scheduled castes were revolting against the state government’s atrocities and unlawful activities.”

Speaking at a media briefing at Amravati, the TDP leader questioned, “How can the Dalits be blamed for the defeat of the YSRCP candidates in the Parishad elections? The CM and his party leaders were losing patience and balance with the rising unpopularity of their government.” He then equated the ruling party with the Nazi party, accusing the former of creating an atmosphere of fear in AP.

TDP state president called out the government over its inability to act against those who are involved in attacks on 158 Dalits since it assumed office. Atchnaidu also asked as to why no action was taken against Karunakar Reddy who was accused of raping a Dalit girl at Rajupalem in the minister’s own constituency.