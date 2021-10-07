AP: Two students drown while taking selfies

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident on Wednesday, two students of DNR College, Bhimavaram lost their lives while posing for selfies at Sokuleru water stream in East Godavari district. This incident happened at Tulasipakala village which comes under the Chintoor police limits.

The two students namely Durga Prasad (22) and Satya Naidu (21) went to the water body to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. The police said while both Prasad and Naidu were taking selfies, they accidentally lost their balance and fell into the water stream. An eyewitness said their bodies were washed away for about a kilometre.