AP: YSRCP’s Sajjala slams TDP over drug-peddling allegations

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh government advisor on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday trashed allegations on drug-peddling levelled by the Telugu Desam Party against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Reddy accused the opposition party of deliberately linking the Mundra port case, where 3,000 Kgs of heroin was caught in Gujarat, to the AP state government (as a firm under the scanner was registered in Andhra). “The TDP’s tactics are raising suspicion over former chief minister and Chandrababu Naidu who has a history of hoarding money abroad,” he said.

He further alleged that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is making arrangements for the Naidu family “to enter the drug business.” Speaking to the media, he said AP chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been strictly working against the supply of ganja and has constituted a special enforcement bureau (SEB) to nab those involved in it.

So far, almost 2.50 lakh kgs of ganja have been seized since the formation of SEB, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, in a statement to the media. “Although it has been happening for a long time, the previous government failed miserably to control it. The government will take legal action over false allegations in the heroin case,” he added.