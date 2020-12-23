Aparshakti on sharing screen space with brother Ayushmann Khurrana

New Delhi, Dec 23 : Actor Aparshakti Khurana has talked about sharing screen space with his brother, National Award-winning star Ayushmann Khurrana. He says the two have been looking for a suitable script they can collaborate on.

Fans have been eager to watch the brothers share screen space after a video featuring them went viral recently. In the video they are seen playing a game of “aao milo”, but with a twist.

“We have been looking for a script for the past two to three years now — a script for brothers that can really do justice. The kind of space we come from, the kind of filmmaking we come from, the kind of upbringing we come from, the personal, professional and the creative we come from… But we have not been able to zero down to that one script which brings us together,” Aparshakti told IANS.

So far, the actor has made a cameo appearance in Ayushmann’s 2019 release, “Bala”, and he says the two have been hearing script narrations.

“We have taken a few narrations but abhi tak mazaa nahi aaya (so far nothing’s been exciting). See, he is having an amazing run in his space, and I have an upward graph in my space. For us to come together it has to be something special. After 15-20 years we should be able to hug each other and say ‘pehli film humaari woh thi ek saath (this was the first film together)’,”Aparshakti said.

The actor is now gearing up for his first film as a solo hero, “Helmet”, directed by Satram Ramani.

“Helmet” is pitched as a quirky comedy that depicts a ground reality in the heartlands, where talking about protection for sex is awkward. The film casts Aparshakti opposite the late Nutan’s grand-daughter Pranutan, and also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

