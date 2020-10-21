Apparel makers need adequate MMF fabric for export impetus: AEPC

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A. Sakthivel on Tuesday said that India has abundant supply of man-made fibre (MMF) and yarn but needs adequate supply of MMF fabric at the right price to capture a greater share in global apparel trade.

At a webinar on ‘Increase in Exports of MMF Garments’ hosted by AEPC, Reliance Industries Ltd and Alcis Sports Pvt Ltd, he said the global market for MMF garments is $500 billion, including $170 billion for sportswear.

“India’s share in global apparel trade is very low. We need to do a lot to match up to the international requirements,” he said.

Sakthivel noted that India has enough MMF fiber and yarn but it does not have sufficient fabric, especially for sportswear and exports. He added that both capacity and right pricing are a must to become globally competitive.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.