Apple Announces WWDC 2021, Free All-Online Event in June

Cupertino: Apple has announced that WWDC 2021 will be an all-online event held June 7-11, 2021. The Worldwide Developers Conference will be free for all developers and offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.



Building on the record-breaking participation and learnings from last year’s online conference, WWDC21 is an opportunity for developers to learn about the new technologies, tools, and frameworks they rely on to build innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games. Apple also announced that this year’s Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for young developers to demonstrate their coding skills by creating a Swift playground, is now accepting submissions.



“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

Apple will share additional program information in advance of WWDC21 through the Apple Developer app, on the Apple Developer website, and via email

