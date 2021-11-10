Apple-I computer sold for $500,000 at auction

San Fransisco: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s hand-built Apple-I computer sold at auction for $500,000.

The Apple-I Personal Computer was purchased by a professor at Chaffey College in 1976 for more than double its $200,000 starting offer. The Apple-I was famously sold for $666.66 at the time, which is almost $3,211 in 2021 dollars.

That original price is thus 0.64 percent of the half-million dollars raised at the auction in Monrovia, California, by John Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers.

The successful offer of $500,000 is confirmed in the auctioneer’s final listing, which also notes that the estimate was between $400,000 and $600,000. It’s unclear whether the lot had a reserve price.

The sale also includes cables, programming instructions, handwritten index cards, and a 1986 Panasonic monitor, in addition to the computer with its original “NTI” motherboard.

Auctions of Apple I models are uncommon, but a model signed by Wozniak was auctioned in 2020.