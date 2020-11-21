Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Live your life to the Max

By Nishant Arora

New Delhi, Nov 21 : Before you go through this piece, remember that Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is strictly for the professionals, creative souls and iPhone lovers in India who aim to enjoy their lives to the fullest.

In the world of super-premium smartphones, nothing stands next to iPhone 12 Pro Max and with powerful A14 Bionic, all-new design with Ceramic Shield, pro camera system, LiDAR Scanner, and the biggest Super Retina XDR display ever on an iPhone — you will have zero complaints as you flaunt the device in your select circle.

The top-end device sporting stainless steel is a solid refinement to last year’s 11 Pro Max — offering completely different feel with flat-edge design, sharper edges that makes it a perfect blend of subtleness and elegance.

Another great improvement from last year is edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display protected by incredibly durable Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

Next awesome inclusion is the LiDAR scanner that measures how long it takes light to reflect back from objects, so it can create a depth map of any space you’re in.

Because it is ultra-fast and accurate, augmented reality (AR) apps can now transform a room into a realistic area like a garden or show you exactly how a new trouser will fit.

This LiDAR technology (even being used by NASA) delivers faster, more realistic AR experiences and improves autofocus by 6 times in low-light scenes for more accuracy and reduced capture time in photos and videos.

Apart from immersive AR experiences, the device offers MagSafe, which offers high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone — another big improvement from last year.

For the creative people, the device offers the highest resolution featuring nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience.

These OLED displays bring HDR video content to life, reaching 1200 nits peak brightness.

iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an industry-leading IP68 rating to withstand water submersion up to 6 metres for up to 30 minutes, and are protected against everyday spills, including coffee and soda, so you can continue with the late-night party at home.

The next big generational leap comes in the camera system – undoubtedly the world’s best pro camera for all levels of photo and video enthusiasts with state-of-the-art camera hardware powered by A14 Bionic chip.

You can experience full creative control over colour, detail and dynamic range natively on iPhone or with other professional photo-editing apps.

iPhone 12 Pro Max takes the pro camera experience even further.

The new ƒ/1.6 aperture Wide camera sports a 47 per cent larger sensor with 1.7 micrometre pixels for a massive 87 per cent improvement in low-light conditions, says Apple.It also includes the expansive Ultra Wide camera and a 65-mm focal length Telephoto camera for increased flexibility with closer shots and tighter crops.

Combined, this camera system offers 5 times optical zoom range.

As on its younger sibling iPhone 12, the improvements to Night mode – now expanded to the TrueDepth and Ultra Wide cameras – allow for an even brighter picture.

The Night mode Time-Lapse delivers longer exposure times for sharper videos, better light trails, and smoother exposure in low-light scenarios when used with a tripod.

Deep Fusion, now better and faster, comes to all cameras, and with the new Smart HDR 3, users can expect more true-to-life images, even in complex scenes.

In a nutshell, a never-experienced-before scenario for the user.

iPhone 12 Pro Max also offers the highest-quality video in a smartphone – only devices in the world to enable an end-to-end experience for HDR video with Dolby Vision, up to 60 fps, and even better video stabilisation for cinema-grade productions.

Dolby Vision grading is processed live and sustained during editing, whether in the Photos app or iMovie, and coming to Final Cut Pro X later this year.

You can also share videos with support for AirPlay up to 4K Dolby Vision to external devices.

On the battery front, iPhone 12 Pro Max offers better experience than other 12 series devices, and lasts for nearly 10-12 hours on basic-to-moderate usage, just like iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The 12 Pro Max has amazing audio output and delivered excellent sound and with Super Retina XDR display, streaming the ‘Tehran’ TV series on Apple TV+ was nearly an out-of-the-world experience. Image stabilisation is definitely up a notch.

The 6GB device in India starts from Rs 129,000 or Rs 11,287 per month if you take the EMI route.

Conclusion: By far, iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best smartphone when it comes to professional work and impress upon the clientele.

If you are a photographer, capture beautiful professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments with several new Modes.If you have 11 Pro Max, this is a true upgrade and will upend your experience with several big enhancements.

Other than iPhones, moving onto iPhone 12 Pro Max from any premium device makes a perfect sense.

Seeing is believing, you know!

(Nishant Arora can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.