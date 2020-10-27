Apple likely to release new Airpods and Airpods Pro: Report

Los Angeles: Tech giant Apple is all set to bring out new versions for its Airpods lineup, with the wireless earphones likely to see updates in more than one product.

According to the rumours in the industry, Apple may update both the Airpods and the Airpods Pro models by early 2021. The former is expected to gain more battery life and have a smaller stem as parts of its new design while the latter might be even more compact, perhaps similar to what other companies have been designing for a while.

However, even after the updates, there will be a significant difference between the Airpods and Airpods Pro in terms of design and features.

According to a Bloomberg report, the updated Airpods may still not have advance features like noise cancellation. Due to the existing competition from the companies such as Samsung, Amazon and Google, which have in-ear wireless buds, Apple may have gone down the same route this time.

The new lineup is likely to be powered by new wireless chips and will be assembled by Luxshare Precision and Goertek.