Apple may bring touch-integrated OLED for iPhones in 2021

The iPhone maker is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in September which would include two premium variants.

Posted By News Desk Published: 21st July 2020 1:48 pm IST
Apple

San Francisco:  Apple is reportedly planning to bring touch-integrated OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays on all iPhone models that will be launched next year.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has placed orders for the touch-integrated OLED display panels, reports South Korea-based ET News.

The OLED panels, instead of having touch sensor films, come with inbuilt touch sensors, which will make smartphones thinner. Besides, the cost of the devices will decrease.

As per the report, the new touch-integrated OLEDs will be supplied by Samsung Display.

The iPhone maker is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in September which would include two premium variants.

The iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes. The rear camera module on the device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously claimed.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close