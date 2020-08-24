Apple may discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, XR after iPhone 12 launch

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 10:22 am IST

San Francisco, Aug 24 : Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 12 series in October and a new report has claimed that as soon as the new iPhones get released, the company would discontinue older models.

Apple may discontinue the iPhone XR after the iPhone 12 launches.

“They cite the availability of the more powerful iPhone SE 2020 as a better alternative rather than reducing the price of the XR again”, reports iAppleTimes.

iPhone XR has been a hot-selling device like iPhone 11. Apple will not discontinue iPhone 11 as it has broken several records to date, and may announce further price drop on this device.

In addition, Apple may also discontinue the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max as they now have successors.

Apple took a similar decision last year when it launched the iPhone 11 series as it discontinued the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants.

The iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.

The rear camera module on the device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

