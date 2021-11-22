Apple patents foldable device with split screen

Currently, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not officially announced that when it will be launching a foldable smartphone.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 22nd November 2021 12:47 pm IST
Apple patents foldable device with split screen
Photo: Screengrab from Instagram @bat.not.bad

San Francisco: Apple has patented a dual foldable device which relates to a Notebook-like future product with a foldable display.

The patent suggests Apple is looking at the dual-screen approach, rather than having a single one. The two screens appear to sit within a bendable case with its own internal hinge system, supported by magnets to hold the device in various orientations, reports Patently Apple.

When unfolded, the screens sit side by side, creating one large panel or potentially allowing a laptop-style experience with one screen propped up.

MS Education Academy

Currently, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not officially announced that when it will be launching a foldable smartphone.

Also Read
Galaxy Z Fold4 unlikely to feature S Pen slot: Report

Other competing brands like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor will all enter the foldable race by the end of this year or at the beginning of the next one with a total volume of about 17 million units.

Earlier, Kuo said that Apple has been researching foldable devices since 2016, but rumours surrounding a foldable iPhone have noticeably increased in recent months.

Apple is also in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and iPhone maker has ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.

A report has claimed that the company might also discontinue the iPad Mini after the launch of its foldable iPhones.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button